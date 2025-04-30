Updated Blocks and Dates Announced For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced updated blocks for the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament, as well as the dates for the show. The tournament happens from May 10 to June 1. The names include:

A Block:

* Master Wato

* Hiromu Takahashi

* KUSHIDA

* Kosei Fujita

* Ninja Mack

* Robbie X

* Francesco Akira

* Clark Connors

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Dragon Dia

B Block:

* El Desperado

* Ryusuke Taguchi

* Robbie Eagles

* YOH

* Kevin Knight

* Taiji Ishimori

* Titan

* SHO

* Nick Wayne

* Mao

Schedule:

* May 10 – Chiba

* May 11 – Miyagi

* May 14 – Korakuen Hall

* May 15 – Korakuen Hall

* May 17 – Yoyogi National Stadium

* May 18 – Hachioji

* May 20 – Gunma

* May 22 – Osaka

* May 24 – Hyogo

* May 25 – Aichi

* May 27 – Shizuoka

* May 29 – Niigata

* June 1 – Ota