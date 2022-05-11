wrestling / News
Updated Bracket For Women’s Breakout Tournament Following NXT
May 10, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated bracket for the Women’s Breakout Tournament after this week’s episode of NXT. Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons beat Arianna Grace to advance to the semifinals of the tournament on tonight’s show.
The updated brackets are:
First Round
* Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James
* Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley
Semifinals
* Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley
.@FallonHenleyWWE is moving on in the Women's #NXTBreakout Tournament!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uYFpI7PVIF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 11, 2022
Can @AriannaGraceWwe break out and pull off the opening round upset? #NXTBreakout #WWENXT @nikkita_wwe pic.twitter.com/2Cf1BJPfCR
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2022
