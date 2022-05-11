Updated Bracket For Women’s Breakout Tournament Following NXT

WWE has an updated bracket for the Women’s Breakout Tournament after this week’s episode of NXT. Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons beat Arianna Grace to advance to the semifinals of the tournament on tonight’s show.

The updated brackets are:

First Round

* Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James

* Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley

Semifinals

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Fallon Henley