Updated Brackets For AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament

Two teams advanced in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament on Collision. Thursday night’s show saw Bandido & Brody King advance to the semifinals of the tournament, while FTR made their ways to the finals. Bandido and King beat The Gates of Agony to move on while FTR defeated Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn.

The updated brackets for the tournament are:

Semifinal Match: Young Bucks vs. Brodido

Finals: FTR vs. Young Bucks OR Brodido

The winning team gets a shot at the Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door.