Updated Brackets For AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament
Two teams advanced in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament on Collision. Thursday night’s show saw Bandido & Brody King advance to the semifinals of the tournament, while FTR made their ways to the finals. Bandido and King beat The Gates of Agony to move on while FTR defeated Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn.
The updated brackets for the tournament are:
Semifinal Match: Young Bucks vs. Brodido
Finals: FTR vs. Young Bucks OR Brodido
The winning team gets a shot at the Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door.
FTR get the win in an instant #AEWCollision classic as they await the winner of Young Bucks and Brodido this Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite#AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nwoFNfeliA
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 1, 2025
