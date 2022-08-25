wrestling / News
Updated Brackets For AEW World Trios Championship Tournament
August 24, 2022 | Posted by
We have an updated bracket for the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the brackets below for the tournament, which will conclude with the finals at All Out on September 4th:
Semifinals
* United Empire vs. The Elite
* The Dark Order OR House of Black vs. Best Friends
Finals
* United Empire OR The Elite vs. The Dark Order, House of Black OR Best Friends
