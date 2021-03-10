Updated Brackets For New Japan Cup Following Today’s Event

Early this morning, NJPW held the latest event in their New Japan Cup 2021 tour with night five, which included the final bouts of round one. NJPW has revealed the matches for round two, as well as an updated bracket.

The second round includes:

* EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb

* Great-O-Khan vs. Toru Yano

* Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi

* Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA

* Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Yuji Nagata vs. SANADA

* David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

The right side of the second round New Japan Cup bracket is just as stacked as the left! Zack Sabre Jr. vs Will Ospreay! SANADA vs Yuji Nagata! YOSHI-HASHI vs David Finlay! Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Jay White! Which four make the elite eight? https://t.co/FSYxA1uyes#njcup pic.twitter.com/yIY7yOeqbU — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 10, 2021

The round of 16 is now set in new Japan Cup 2021! Here are the four huge matchups that make up the left side of the bracket! Who makes the elite eight? Action continues on @njpwworld with O-Khan/Yano and EVIL/Cobb live tomorrow night!https://t.co/FSYxA1cWPS#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/1MIucozQgQ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 10, 2021