Updated Brackets For New Japan Cup Following Today’s Event

March 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW New Japan Cup

Early this morning, NJPW held the latest event in their New Japan Cup 2021 tour with night five, which included the final bouts of round one. NJPW has revealed the matches for round two, as well as an updated bracket.

The second round includes:

* EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb
* Great-O-Khan vs. Toru Yano
* Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi
* Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA
* Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Yuji Nagata vs. SANADA
* David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI
* Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

