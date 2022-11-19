wrestling / News
Updated Brackets For Smackdown World Cup
November 18, 2022 | Posted by
The brackets are updated for the Smackdown World Cup following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Ricochet and Butch beat Mustafa Ali and Sami Zayn respectively to advance in the tournament, and you can see the brackets below:
* Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet
* Santos Escobar vs. Butch
WOW!@KingRicochet #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zBt2w7wv41
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2022
CHAOS!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wKqgbVabPC
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2022
