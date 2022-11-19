wrestling / News

Updated Brackets For Smackdown World Cup

November 18, 2022
The brackets are updated for the Smackdown World Cup following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Ricochet and Butch beat Mustafa Ali and Sami Zayn respectively to advance in the tournament, and you can see the brackets below:

* Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet
* Santos Escobar vs. Butch

