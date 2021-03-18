wrestling / News
Updated Brackets For New Japan Cup, Semifinal Matches Set
March 18, 2021 | Posted by
After night eleven of the New Japan Cup happened earlier this morning, and the semifinals of the tournament are now set. Will Ospreay defeated SANADA while David Finlay beat Jay White. The semifinal matches are now:
* EVIL vs. Shingo Takagi
* Will Ospreay vs. David Finlay
The semifinals happen on March 20, with the finals on March 21.
https://twitter.com/njpwglobal/status/1372540792955236356/
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Reportedly Discussing Alternative Options for Hardcore Justice Start Time
- Sean Waltman on His Plans for Returning to Ring, Being Grateful That He Still Has Time Left
- WWE Network FAQ Updated With Info About Peacock Switch, Users To Get Credited For Cancelled Accounts
- Charly Caruso Reportedly Pulled From WWE TV For Backstage Heat