Updated Brackets For New Japan Cup, Semifinal Matches Set

After night eleven of the New Japan Cup happened earlier this morning, and the semifinals of the tournament are now set. Will Ospreay defeated SANADA while David Finlay beat Jay White. The semifinal matches are now:

* EVIL vs. Shingo Takagi

* Will Ospreay vs. David Finlay

The semifinals happen on March 20, with the finals on March 21.

https://twitter.com/njpwglobal/status/1372540792955236356/