Updated Brackets In ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament

ROH has updated brackets for the ROH Women’s TV Championship Tournament following this week’s episode of ROH TV. You can see the quarterfinals matches below in the tournament, which will crown the inaugural Women’s Television Champion:

* Billie Starkz vs. Diamante

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Abadon

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

* Queen Aminata vs. Taya Valkyrie