wrestling / News
Updated Brackets In ROH Women’s TV Title Tournament
February 22, 2024 | Posted by
ROH has updated brackets for the ROH Women’s TV Championship Tournament following this week’s episode of ROH TV. You can see the quarterfinals matches below in the tournament, which will crown the inaugural Women’s Television Champion:
* Billie Starkz vs. Diamante
* Mercedes Martinez vs. Abadon
* Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet
* Queen Aminata vs. Taya Valkyrie
More Trending Stories
- Triple H on Cody Rhodes Smashing His Throne: ‘People Make That Stuff Out To Be So Much More Than It Is’
- AEW Collision To Be Taped With Dynamite on April 3, Currently Set For Head-to-Head With WWE Wrestlemania
- John Cena Says He’s Never Taken Performance-Enhancing Drugs
- Arn Anderson Recalls Thinking Dustin Rhodes Had Higher Ceiling Than Cactus Jack