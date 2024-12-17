Updated Brackets For WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament After Raw

The brackets for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament are updated following this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s episode saw Zoey Stark defeat Raquel Rodriguez and Kayden Carter to advance the the semifinals in the tournament, where she will face Dakota Kai.

The updated brackets are:

First Round:

* Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane vs. Natalya

* Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter

Semifinals:

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Fyre, Sane, OR Natalya

* Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark