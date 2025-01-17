As previously reported, AEW announced that Grand Slam Australia will air at 8 PM ET on TNT and MAX. However, that is the same weekend as TNT’s NBA All-Star Weekend coverage, raising questions about how AEW would air at that time. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan is for AEW to air Grand Slam after NBA coverage. It was noted that this will give the program a huge lead-in, but it will also end up airing very late.

The actual event starts at 2:30 AM ET on Friday night, which means if AEW Grand Slam Australia airs on Saturday it’d have a 21-hour or so tape delay. It’s unknown if MAX will have it the same time as TNT or air it live.

Meanwhile, NXT Vengeance Day is also expected to happen that day, at the same time as the NBA. It’s unknown if WWE plans to move it or not.