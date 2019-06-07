Updated Buyrate for AEW Double or Nothing, Little Crossover With WWE

– An updated buyrate range is in for AEW Double or Nothing, and it looks quite good. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the buyrate for the PPV is now between 98,500 and 113,000 buys worldwide. That number breaks down to about 71,000 buys in the US (split 50/50 between traditional PPV and B/R Live) and the rest internationally. That’s up from the initial estimate of 98,000 buys for the May 25th show.

The 50/50 split between standard TV provider buys and streaming buys is significant, as very few providers do 50/50 splits, with the split usually going around 85/15 in favor of traditional buys. That equates to good news for B/R Live, which is part of WarnerMedia who are airing AEW’s weekly series on TNT this fall.

By comparison, WWE Money in the Bank did about 15,700 standard TV PPV buys. Of course, that’s a very qualified statement as nearly all WWE fans watch PPVs on the WWE Network. The number is estimated to be a 20/1 ratio of WWE Network buys to PPV buys. The data collected suggests that around 397 of the MITB PPV buyers bought Double or Nothing. WrestleMania 35 did 64,100 standard PPV buys and only 910 of those people also bought Double or Nothing. This was a big surprise as many considered that the WWE and AEW audiences would have a lot of crossover, and that appears to not necessarily be the case, as 78% of the people who bought Double or Nothing didn’t watch MITB.

All in all, the Double or Nothing buyrate is considered to be a huge success as 50,000 to 65,000 was considered to be the expected number, with 80,000 being considered “a home run.”