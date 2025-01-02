Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT and Max:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* The Learning Tree vs. Rated FTR

* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will be in attendance