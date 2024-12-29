Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Collision following announcements at Worlds End. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs next Saturday on TNT and Max:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express attend the show