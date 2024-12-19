wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

December 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 12-18-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an updated card for this weekend’s episode of Collision following Wednesday’s episode Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortos
* Adam Cole & MJF come face-to-face

