Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
December 18, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced an updated card for this weekend’s episode of Collision following Wednesday’s episode Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortos
* Adam Cole & MJF come face-to-face
