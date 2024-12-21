Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for Collision following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs tomorrow on TNT:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortos

* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole & MJF face-to-face

* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone