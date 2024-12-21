wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
December 20, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for Collision following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs tomorrow on TNT:
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. Daniel Garcia
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Continental Classic Match: Mark Briscoe vs. The Beast Mortos
* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford
* Adam Cole & MJF face-to-face
* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone
More Trending Stories
- AEW Clarifies ‘Rolling’ Content For Max Launch, Says Content Will Not Roll Off
- Details on WWE Reaction To Allegations of Misconduct Against Producer Lee Fitting
- More on Tessa Blanchard Signing With TNA, Blanchard Hoping to Go To WWE
- Backstage Update on Major Name Expected to Return to Action Soon in AEW