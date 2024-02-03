wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

February 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 2-3-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for AEW Collision following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith
* Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero
* Christian Cage & Patriarchy vs. FTR & Daniel Garcia
* Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata

