Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has an updated card for AEW Collision following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith
* Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero
* Christian Cage & Patriarchy vs. FTR & Daniel Garcia
* Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata
TOMORROW, 2/3#AEWCollision
Edinburg, TX
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT
TNT Champion @Christian4Peeps/@luchasaurus/@thenickwayne vs @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR/@GarciaWrestling
After a huge win last Saturday,
FTR + Daniel Garcia start a new chapter vs Christian Cage + The Patriarchy TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/YOF5xwpHQm
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2024
TOMORROW, 2/3#AEWCollision
Edinburg, TX
TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@amisylle vs @SerenaDeeb
After a successful return last Saturday, The Professor faces a tough text tomorrow vs Queen Aminata, who had yet another impressive showing tonight on #AEWRampage!
Aminata vs Deeb, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/EebF255H2g
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 3, 2024
