wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

February 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 2-8-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this weekend’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Bandido vs. Bryan Keith
* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa
* Harley Cameron in concert

