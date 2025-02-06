wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
February 5, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this weekend’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Bandido vs. Bryan Keith
* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa
* Harley Cameron in concert
