Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated lineup for this weekend’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa

* Harley Cameron in concert