Updated Card For Saturday’s AEW Collision

March 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 3-15-24 WIld Card Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Collision following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match: The Infantry vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King
* AEW TBS Championship Open House Match: Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith
* Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Komander vs. PAC
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland

