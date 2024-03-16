Updated Card For Saturday’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s Collision following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match: The Infantry vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

* AEW TBS Championship Open House Match: Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Keith

* Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Komander vs. PAC

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland