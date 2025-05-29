Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander

* AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament Match: Hechicero vs. Mascara Dorada

* Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly

* Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa