Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 5-31-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander
* AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament Match: Hechicero vs. Mascara Dorada
* Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa

