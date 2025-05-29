wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander
* AEW International Title #1 Contender Tournament Match: Hechicero vs. Mascara Dorada
* Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* Skye Blue vs. Mina Shirakawa
