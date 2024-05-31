wrestling / News

Updated Card For AEW Collision

May 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 6-1-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for tomorrow’s Collision following Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O’Reilly
* Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Workhorsemen
* Roderick Strong vs. Lio Rush
* Thunder Rosa vs. Reina Dorada
* Cage of Agony vs. TBA
* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew
* We’ll hear from FTR

