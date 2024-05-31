Updated Card For AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for tomorrow’s Collision following Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Daniel Garcia & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Workhorsemen

* Roderick Strong vs. Lio Rush

* Thunder Rosa vs. Reina Dorada

* Cage of Agony vs. TBA

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* We’ll hear from FTR