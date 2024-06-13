wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 6-12-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the newly-updated lineup below for the episode, which will air Saturday night on TNT:

* AEW TNT Championship Qualifier: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin
* No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang
* Blackpool Combat Club . TMDK, Lio Rush, & Rocky Romero
* Christian Cage Father’s Day Special

