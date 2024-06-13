wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision
June 12, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. You can see the newly-updated lineup below for the episode, which will air Saturday night on TNT:
* AEW TNT Championship Qualifier: Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin
* No DQ Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* House of Black vs. Bang Bang Gang
* Blackpool Combat Club . TMDK, Lio Rush, & Rocky Romero
* Christian Cage Father’s Day Special
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Ricochet, Creative Pitch Made for One Last TV Appearance
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bad State Of WCW In 2000, Hulk Hogan-Billy Kidman Feud
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- Greg Gagne Recalls Bringing Hulk Hogan To AWA, What Led To Company’s Fall