Updated Card For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

June 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 6-8-24 KOR OC Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for AEW Collision following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV
* Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs
* Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade
* Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

