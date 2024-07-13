Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for this weekend’s episode of Collision following Friday’s Rampage. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* ROH World Title Number One Contenders Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dalton Castle

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

* Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Undisputed Kingdom

* Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

* Top Flight vs. Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty

* The Bang Bang Gang vs. TBA

* Nyla Rose vs. TBA