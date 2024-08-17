Updated Card For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for Saturday’s episode of Collision following Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night live on TNT:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: FTR vs. The Acclaimed

* Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron

* Jack Perry vs. TBA

* Eddie Kingston addresses AEW All In

* A Film by Toni Storm