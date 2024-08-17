wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

August 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 8-17-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for Saturday’s episode of Collision following Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night live on TNT:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Kingdom vs. Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara
* AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: FTR vs. The Acclaimed
* Britt Baker vs. Harley Cameron
* Jack Perry vs. TBA
* Eddie Kingston addresses AEW All In
* A Film by Toni Storm

