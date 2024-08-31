wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

August 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 8-31-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an updated lineup for this weekend’s episode of Collision. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night live on TNT:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata
* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Lee Moriarty, & Johnny TV
* Undisputed Kingdom vs. FTR
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher

