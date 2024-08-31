Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced an updated lineup for this weekend’s episode of Collision. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Saturday night live on TNT:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata

* Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos, Lee Moriarty, & Johnny TV

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. FTR

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher