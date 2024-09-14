Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated lineup for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. You can check out the card below for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Christopher Daniels

* FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos & Premier Athletes

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry

* Robyn Renegade vs. Queen Aminata

* Komander & Private Party vs. TBA

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb

* Bang Bang Gang vs. Cage of Agony