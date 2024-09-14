wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Collision

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 9-14-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. You can check out the card below for Saturday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Christopher Daniels
* FTR vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos & Premier Athletes
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Anthony Henry
* Robyn Renegade vs. Queen Aminata
* Komander & Private Party vs. TBA
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Serena Deeb
* Bang Bang Gang vs. Cage of Agony

