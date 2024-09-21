wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

September 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 9-21-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated card for Collision following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Bunkhouse Brawl: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* FTR, HOOK & The Outrunners vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH & Grizzled Young Veterans
* Darby Allin vs. Evil Uno
* Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

