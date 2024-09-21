Updated Card For This Weekend’s AEW Collision

AEW has an updated card for Collision following this week’s episode of Rampage. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Bunkhouse Brawl: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Undisputed Kingdom

* FTR, HOOK & The Outrunners vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH & Grizzled Young Veterans

* Darby Allin vs. Evil Uno

* Mariah May vs. Lady Frost