Updated Card For AEW Collision, Special Start Time Set

AEW has an updated lineup for Collision, which will have a special start time, following this week’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Collision will start at 4 PM ET, followed by Rampage at a special time of 6 PM ET. Both will air on TNT.

While no matches have been announced for Rampage, the following is set for Collision:

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page