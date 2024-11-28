wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Collision, Special Start Time Set
November 27, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for Collision, which will have a special start time, following this week’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Collision will start at 4 PM ET, followed by Rampage at a special time of 6 PM ET. Both will air on TNT.
While no matches have been announced for Rampage, the following is set for Collision:
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page