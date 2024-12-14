wrestling / News

Updated Card For AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 12-20-24 TS SM Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s Winter Is Coming episode of Collision following Rampage. The following is now set for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* International Women’s Cup AEW Qualifier Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe
* FTR address the Death Riders

