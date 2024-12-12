wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming
December 11, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s Winter Is Coming episode of Collision following Dynamite. The following is now set for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* International Women’s Cup AEW Qualifier Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. The Beast Mortos
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe
* FTR address the Death Riders