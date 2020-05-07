wrestling / News

Updated Card For AEW Double or Nothing: Four Matches Set

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing

AEW has an updated card for this month’s Double or Nothing following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on May 23rd:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Lance Archer
* MJF vs. Jungle Boy
* Casino Ladder Match: Competitors TBA

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Double or Nothing, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading