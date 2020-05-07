wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Double or Nothing: Four Matches Set
May 6, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for this month’s Double or Nothing following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on May 23rd:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Lance Archer
* MJF vs. Jungle Boy
* Casino Ladder Match: Competitors TBA
More Trending Stories
- Zack Ryder Responds to Tommy Dreamer Calling Him An Idiot For Spending So Much On Figures, Discusses If He Thinks WWE Punished Him For His YouTube Series
- ACH Discusses WWE T-Shirt Controversy, Says He Felt Lied To and Made to Be A Joke, Whether He’s Talked to WWE Since
- Video Reveals Bride of Frankenstein Mask That Was Created for Erick Rowan to Use At WrestleMania 32 But Not Used, Rowan Responds
- Eric Bischoff Says James Storm Didn’t Like Putting Other Talent Over, Recalls Backstage Story Where Storm Didn’t Want to Confront Scott Steiner