Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 8, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next week on TBS and Max:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* AEW Women’s Casino Gauntlet: Kris Statlander (#1), More TBA
* HOOK vs. Christian Cage
* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage
