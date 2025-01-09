Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next week on TBS and Max:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW Women’s Casino Gauntlet: Kris Statlander (#1), More TBA

* HOOK vs. Christian Cage

* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage