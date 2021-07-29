wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Homecoming
July 28, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s Dynamite Homecoming following Wednesday’s Fight For the Fallen. You can see the updated card below for the show, which returns the company to Jacksonville, Florida and airs live on TNT:
* Labor of Jericho: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Lee Johnson
* Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
* Leyla Hirsh vs. The Bunny
* Christian Cage vs. The Blade
NEXT WEEK!#AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallenhttps://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK is available in select INTL markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/lW838nWtwS
— FITE (@FiteTV) July 29, 2021
