Updated Card For AEW Dynasty

AEW has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Dynasty PPV following this week’s Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 21st and airs live on PPV, Bleacher Report, YouTube, and TrillerTV.

* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC

* AEW International Championship Match: Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* ROH & AEW Trios Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Bullet Club Gold

* Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black