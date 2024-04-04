Updated Card For AEW Dynasty

AEW has an updated lineup for this month’s Dynasty PPV following this week’s Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 21st and airs live on PPV, Bleacher Report, YouTube, and TrillerTV.

* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: Competitors TBD

* Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson

* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black