Updated Card For AEW Dynasty

AEW has an updated card for Dynasty following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 6th and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

In addition, Toni Storm challenged Megan Bayne to a match at AEW Dynasty for Storm’s AEW Women’s World Championship, but the match has not yet been confirmed by AEW.