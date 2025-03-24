Updated Card For AEW Dynasty

AEW has an updated card for Dynasty following Sunday’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 6th and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne