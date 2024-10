AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear 2024 following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see an updated card below for the show, which takes place on November 23rd from Newark, New Jersey and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

* MJF vs. Adam Cole OR Roderick Strong

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall