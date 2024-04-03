Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Final Four Elimination Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Keith vs. Komander vs. Action Andretti

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning

* Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora

* Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels