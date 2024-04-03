wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Final Four Elimination Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Keith vs. Komander vs. Action Andretti
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning
* Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora
* Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading