Updated Card For This Week’s AEW Rampage
April 2, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:
* Final Four Elimination Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Keith vs. Komander vs. Action Andretti
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Roderick Strong vs. London Lightning
* Serena Deeb vs. Trish Adora
* Malakai Black vs. Christopher Daniels
