AEW has announced an updated card for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal Match: Mariah May vs. Hikaru Shida

* RUSH vs. Komander

* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Private Party

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA