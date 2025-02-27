Updated Card For AEW Revolution

AEW has an updated card for Revolution following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place live on March 9th from Los Angeles, California and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Cope

* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe

* AEW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

* MJF vs. Hangman Page