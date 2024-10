AEW has an updated card for WrestleDream following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 12th and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

* Open Challenge: Darby Allin vs. TBA

* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata