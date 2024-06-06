wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
AEW and NJPW have an updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on June 25th from Toronto on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. More TBD
* TBS Championship & NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa
