Updated Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW and NJPW have an updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on June 25th from Toronto on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

* AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. More TBD

* TBS Championship & NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa