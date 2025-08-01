wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
July 31, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Collision. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on August 24th from London:
* AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Hurt Syndicate vs. TBD
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA
