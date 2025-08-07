Updated Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW has an updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on August 24th from London:

* AEW Unified Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Athena

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Hurt Syndicate vs. Brodido OR FTR

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. STARDOM competitor TBA vs. CMLL competitor TBA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA