Updated Card For CZW Cage of Death 2018

Combat Zone Wrestling has revealed the latest card for CZW Cage of Death 2018, which will feature the CZW debut of Atsushi Onita. The promotion will also hold a Toys for Tots drive at the event and are asking for new, unwrapped gifts.

*CAGE OF DEATH: CZW Champion MJF vs. Rickey Shane Page.

.

*TABLES MATCH: Tag Team Champions BLK OUT vs. The Rep.

*Wired Champion Jordan Oliver vs. KC Navarro.

*Hardcore Match: The Office (Mister Claxton & Brandon Kirk& Kasey Catal & Kit Osbourne) vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Mitch Vallen & Dan O’Hare & Maria Manic

*Joe Gacy vs. Alex Reynolds

*John Silver vs. Shane Strickland

*Mance Warner vs. David Starr

*Leyla Hirsh open challenge.