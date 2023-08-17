Updated Card For AEW All In

AEW has an updated lineup for All In after this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 27th at Wembley Stadium in London and airs live on PPV:

Main Card

* AEW World Championship Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker

* Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, Lucha Brothers & Best Friends vs. Blackpool Combat Club

* Coffin Match: AR Fox & Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin & Sting

* Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

* The Golden Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Adam Cole & MJF