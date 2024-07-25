wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW All In
July 24, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for All In following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on August 25th in London at Wembley Stadium and airs live on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin
* AEW American Championship Match: MJF vs. Will Ospreay
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mariah May
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw, Ilja Dragunov Reportedly Fine After Scary Bump
- Jeff Jarrett On Why TNA Didn’t Have Support From Online Fans
- Backstage Update on Rumored New Broadcast Deal for AEW With Warner Bros. Discovery
- Donovan Dijak Reflects on His Past Comments on CM Punk Going Backstage at WWE Raw