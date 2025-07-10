Updated Card For AEW All In: Texas

AEW has an updated lineup for All In: Texas following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on PPV from Arlington, Texas:

* AEW Men’s Championship Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone

* AEW International Championship and Continental Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed vs. Christian Cage & Nick Wayne

* Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Mark Briscoe vs. MJF vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. Místico vs. Ricochet

* Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs. More TBA

* Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks

If The Young Bucks lose, they lose their EVP titles; if Strickland & Ospreay, they can’t challenge for World Title for a year