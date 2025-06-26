Updated Card For AEW All In: Texas

AEW has an updated lineup for All In: Texas following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on PPV from Arlington, Texas:

* AEW Men’s Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone

* AEW International Championship and Continental Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

* Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Mark Briscoe vs. More TBA

* Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match: Kris Statlander vs. More TBA

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks has also been set up for the show, with Strickland suggesting that the Bucks pull their EVP titles on the line, but is not yet official.